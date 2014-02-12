UPDATE 2-Sinkhole gobbles up 8 vintage Corvettes at Kentucky museum

By Tim Ghianni
NASHVILLE, Tenn Feb 12 A 40-foot sinkhole
opened up under the National Corvette Museum in Kentucky on
Wednesday and swallowed eight collector cars, including the
historic one millionth Corvette built in 1992.
No injuries were reported, but a 1993 ZR-1 Spyder and a 2009
ZR1 "Blue Devil" on loan from General Motors Co were among the
iconic cars piled up in the gaping pit.
"It seems almost Biblical in a way, to have the ground open
up and swallow the cream of the collection of the museum," said
Corvette historian Jerry Burton. "What are the odds?"
Alarms went off early Wednesday morning in the "Skydome"
area and museum security officers who rushed to the scene
discovered the sinkhole, 25 to 30 feet (7.6 to 9 m) deep.
The Bowling Green Fire Department estimated its width at 40
feet (12 m). Security camera footage posted on the museum's web
site shows two cars falling in as the hole opens up.
Museum spokeswoman Laura Johnson said other cars near the
sinkhole have been safely removed, and the museum was now trying
to find a way to pull up the damaged Corvettes.
In addition to the White 1 Millionth Corvette, a 1962 Black
Corvette, a 1984 PPG Pace Car, a 1993 Ruby Red 40th Anniversary
Corvette, a 2001 Mallett Hammer Z06 Corvette and a 2009 White
1.5 Millionth Corvette were among the damaged cars owned by the
museum.
Burton said the millionth Corvette, which was never sold,
was likely the most valuable car and could fetch "several
million dollars" from the right buyer.
The facility will be closed on Wednesday, while a structural
engineer assesses the damage, the museum said. It will reopen
Thursday, but the Skydome area will be blocked off.
That region of south central Kentucky contains many caves
and sinkholes, known as "karst" topography. Mammoth Cave
National Park is about 20 miles from Bowling Green.
"It's not uncommon for us to see sinkhole collapses," said
city spokeswoman Kim Lancaster. "Most are significantly smaller
than the one we have today."
Bowling Green city hydrologist Tim Slattery said when the
museum was constructed, builders "did do their due diligence" on
the area's geography. But sinkholes can develop over time, as
water goes underground and carries soil with it, he said.
GM builds Corvettes at a plant near the museum, which opened
in 1994.
The value of the damage was not immediately known, as most
are one-of-a-kind collector cars with no similar sales figures
to use as comparison, according to Sam Murtaugh, marketing
director at Mecum Auctions of Wisconsin.
"How do you even begin to place a value on the 1 Millionth
Corvette built?" Murtaugh said in an e-mail. "It's
irreplaceable."
Dave Chrisley, president and co-founder of the Bowling Green
Assembly Corvette Club, which was started by plant workers, said
he believes the cars on loan from GM were the most valuable -
especially the Spyder.
"You'd have to auction it to even put a price on it," said
Chrisley. "I couldn't even give you a ballpark. It was a concept
car."
The museum's Facebook page was filled with comments from
devastated auto fans, including one suggesting that flags be
lowered to half-staff "to honor the fallen vettes."