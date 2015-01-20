Two-year-old Kentucky boy killed by train while walking with dog

| NASHVILLE, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Jan 19 A two-year-old boy was
struck and killed by a train on Monday while he was walking with
a dog along railroad tracks in southwestern Kentucky, police
said.
The boy, identified as Trayton Joiner by the Christian
County coroner's office, was taken by ambulance to a local
hospital, where he died, said Hopkinsville Police Sergeant
Martin Lopez. Hopkinsville is about 70 miles northwest of
Nashville, Tenn.
Hopkinsville Police spokesman Paul Ray told WKDZ radio
station that the train engineer saw the dog first, and then the
child with the dog, but was unable to stop in time.
The train had two locomotives and was pulling 106 empty coal
cars from Nashville, Tennessee to Madisonville, Kentucky, said
CSX Corp. spokesman Rob Doolittle.
"It's a tragic situation and our sympathies are with the
family involved," said Doolittle.
The dog, a female pit-bull mix, was also struck and was
taken to Skyline Animal Clinic in Hopkinsville. She was expected
to survive, according to clinic staff.
Lopez said officers located the child's mother, and the
investigation is continuing.
(Reporting by Tim Ghianni in Nashville; Editing by Mary
Wisniewski and Diane Craft)