Kentucky county passes ordinance that hits at power of unions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Dec 19 Warren County, Kentucky
passed a right-to-work ordinance on Friday, making the fifth
most-populous county the first in the state to pass legislation
prohibiting unions from requiring members to pay dues in
exchange for representation.
The ordinance, which lawmakers passed by a 6-1 vote, will
face a legal challenge by unions, whose leaders said the law is
designed to undercut their ability to bargain effectively for
workers.
"What we're against is people benefiting from the union and
not having to pay the cost," said Bill Londrigan, president of
the Kentucky State AFL-CIO.
Supporters of the ordinance say it will help spur economic
development in the county, about 100 miles south of Louisville
that is home to a General Motors plant manufacturing
Chevrolet Corvettes.
The United Automobile Workers' deal with General Motors, the
parent company of Chevrolet, expires next year. The local
chapter represents about 800 employees, said the local's
president, Eldon Renaud.
Business groups have tried to pass similar legislation in
Kentucky's General Assembly for more than a decade, but have not
been able to get it through the Democratic-controlled House.
Now, a county-by-county approach is in the works.
Neighboring Simpson County, on the Tennessee border, and Fulton
County in the far southwestern corner of Kentucky also have
passed initial readings of similar proposals.
Both counties will likely pass the law by the end of the
month.
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Diane Craft)