Reuters deputy social media editor Matthew Keys says he was dismissed

| SAN FRANCISCO, April 22
SAN FRANCISCO, April 22 Thomson Reuters
has dismissed Matthew Keys, the deputy social media editor of
Reuters.com who was indicted on charges of aiding members of the
Anonymous hacking collective, Keys said in a Twitter message on
Monday.
Thomson Reuters spokesman David Girardin said that Keys was
no longer with the company, effective Monday, and declined
further comment.
Keys was indicted in March by a federal grand jury in
Sacramento, Calif., on three criminal counts alleging that he
helped members of the Anonymous collective hack into computer
systems of the Tribune Co. The alleged events occurred before he
joined Reuters, the indictment indicated. He has maintained his
innocence, and his arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.
In his job at Reuters, Keys posted news from Reuters and
other sources on both company Twitter feeds and other means,
including his own Twitter account. He was suspended from Reuters
after last month's indictment and his access to his Reuters
email account was cut off. He continued to tweet from a personal
account, @TheMatthewKeys, and identified himself as an editor at
Reuters.
Keys told the news website Politico that his coverage of the
Boston Marathon bombing last week - such as tweeting information
from police scanners that ended up being incorrect - was one of
the reasons he was given for his termination. Keys also said the
company cited a parody Twitter account he created in 2012 in
which he lampooned Google CEO Larry Page after the company
prematurely released its quarterly results. Keys revealed
himself as the author a few days after the account's creation.
Keys tweeted that his dismissal was groundless and he would
contest it with help from the union that represents Reuters
journalists, the Newspaper Guild of New York. Deborah Zabarenko,
the unit chair of the union at Reuters, said in an email that
the Guild "does plan to grieve this and arbitrate it if
necessary."