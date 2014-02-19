Nebraska governor to appeal ruling on Keystone pipeline

BRIEF-Digital Ally says received order to upgrade airport shuttle bus fleet video systems
* Digital Ally Inc - Digital Ally receives order to upgrade airport shuttle bus fleet video systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Feb 19 Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman said on Wednesday he would appeal a state court ruling that invalidated his decision to allow the Keystone XL pipeline to pass through the state.
The District Court of Lancaster County earlier on Wednesday upheld landowners' objections to the Keystone decision having been made by Heineman rather than the Nebraska Public Service Commission.
* Digital Ally Inc - Digital Ally receives order to upgrade airport shuttle bus fleet video systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Has commenced drilling at its K1 site, which is a past producing graphite mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: