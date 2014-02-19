版本:
2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Nebraska governor to appeal ruling on Keystone pipeline

WASHINGTON Feb 19 Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman said on Wednesday he would appeal a state court ruling that invalidated his decision to allow the Keystone XL pipeline to pass through the state.

The District Court of Lancaster County earlier on Wednesday upheld landowners' objections to the Keystone decision having been made by Heineman rather than the Nebraska Public Service Commission.
