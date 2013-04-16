US House panel advances bill allowing Congress to OK Keystone

WASHINGTON, April 16 A U.S. House of
Representatives panel advanced a bill on Tuesday that would give
Congress the power, instead of the Obama administration, to
approve the Keystone XL pipeline planned to link Canada's oil
sands with Gulf Coast refineries.
The House energy and power subcommittee passed the bill 17
to 9, with the support of 3 conservative Democrats. The bill is
expected to move to a vote by the full committee later this
week.
The measure would take the decision on the TransCanada Corp
project out of the hands of the Obama administration,
which rejected a permit last year. The administration is
expected to decide on a new application late this summer.
TransCanada first filed for a permit more than four years ago.
The 830,000 barrel per day pipeline would carry both
Canadian tar sands petroleum and domestic oil from Montana and
North Dakota, drawing on a glut of oil in the middle of the
country.
"There is no reason for the administration to continue
dragging its feet on this jobs and energy project," said Fred
Upton, a Michigan Republican who heads the House Energy and
Commerce Committee.
Supporters of the line say it will bolster North American
energy security and create thousands of construction jobs.
Opponents say enabling supply from the oil sands for 50 years
will lead to more greenhouse gas emissions and stymie efforts to
make cars run on cleaner technologies.
Henry Waxman, a California Democrat, opposed the bill saying
it "effectively short circuits the environmental review process"
and "locks the public out of the decision making process."
President Barack Obama is expected to be the final arbiter
on the Keystone decision, but first the State Department must
finalize an environmental assessment after a public comment
period scheduled to end on April 22.
Then it will determine whether the TransCanada project is in
the national interest, a decision expected to take 90 days and
to be made with input from several federal bureaus including the
Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency.
The bill, known as H.R. 3, is expected to brought to the
floor of the full House in late May and easily pass in the
Republican-led chamber. The fate of a similar bill in the
Democratic-controlled Senate is uncertain.
Last month 62 senators, including 17 Democrats, passed a
symbolic measure in the budget that would hand the decision to
Congress. It is uncertain whether the Senate will take up its
version of the bill or whether it would have enough votes to
survive a likely veto by President Barack Obama.
Lawyers at the non-partisan Congressional Research Service
said in an analysis in late 2012 that Congress would be likely
be within its constitutional authority if it chose to force
approval of the pipeline.