Canada will aggressively push merits of Keystone pipeline -PM

| OTTAWA, Sept 28
OTTAWA, Sept 28 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said on Monday he would keep aggressively pushing the
merits of TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline,
which U.S. President Barack Obama appears likely to veto soon.
Harper has pressed Washington to approve the pipeline,
variously describing the project as a "no brainer", saying he
would not "take no for an answer" and expressing the conviction
the project will eventually get the green light.
"We will continue to make the case and make the case
aggressively," he told a televised election debate. Harper's
Conservatives face a tough fight on Oct. 19 against the Liberals
and New Democrats, both center-left parties.
Obama is under pressure from greens and other activists to
block the pipeline, which would take oil from Alberta's tar
sands to U.S. refineries.
The White House last week noted Obama has previously
expressed skepticism about claims from Keystone XL supporters
that the pipeline would create jobs and have a long-term
economic impact.
New Democrat leader Thomas Mulcair said Harper had taken the
wrong approach by lecturing Obama and mocked his comments about
not taking no for an answer.
"Well guess what? The answer was no and you weren't able to
do anything about it," he said, adding that Harper had been
"pouring vinegar by the gallon on the Americans and it's not a
surprise they were saying no to you".
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who
has long avoided a firm position on the pipeline, last week said
she opposed it.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Ken Wills)