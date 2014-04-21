Keystone backers keep their faith in embattled pipeline plan

| CALGARY/VANCOUVER April 21
CALGARY/VANCOUVER April 21 Six years after
applying to build the Keystone XL pipeline, Canada's frustrated
oil industry appears steadfast in its support of the plan even
though Washington has again delayed a decision on whether to
approve the politically charged project.
The reason is simple: A massive new pipeline to the U.S. Gulf
Coast remains the most elegant solution for producers looking to
export burgeoning supplies of crude from Canada's oil sands to
the United States. TransCanada Corp's $5.4 billion
pipeline would seamlessly pump enough crude from Alberta to
Texas to meet 4 percent of total U.S. demand.
"We're definitely supportive of the project," said Brad
Bellows, a spokesman for MEG Energy Corp, which
produces crude from Alberta's oil sands though it has not
committed to ship on Keystone. "It's good for the whole
circulatory system of the energy industry."
That is not to say the latest setback for the ambitious
project sits well with its backers. And the decision could build
momentum behind a host of other pipelines proposals as well as
plans to expand shipments of oil by rail. But those options, as
currently configured, could only supplement, not replace, the
export capacity of the massive Keystone project, experts say.
"There's never certainty that any one pipeline will be
approved. We've made commitments to the East Coast, the Gulf
Coast and the West Coast, plus rail," said Rhona DelFrari, a
spokeswoman for Cenovus Energy Inc, one of the largest
developers of Alberta's massive oil sands reserves. "There's
always a Plan B and a Plan C as well."
"DISAPPOINTED AND FRUSTRATED"
Citing uncertainty over Keystone's route because of a legal
dispute in Nebraska, the Obama administration said on Friday it
would allow more time for federal agencies to weigh in on the
project, setting no new deadline for comments. As a result, it
is likely a decision will not occur before November elections.
In response, TransCanada said it was "disappointed and
frustrated" with the fresh delay, which comes more than five
years after it first applied to build the pipelines.
"Another delay is inexplicable," Russ Girling, the company's
chief executive officer, said. He pointed out that the first leg
of the Keystone pipeline, which runs from Hardisty, Alberta, to
Cushing, Oklahoma, took only 21 months to study and approve.
Keystone XL, which could start operating two years after it
gets a final approval, would run from Alberta to Steele City,
Nebraska, where it will meet the project's southern stretch.
Despite the latest setback, none of the companies that have
signed up for space on the line have backed out. Indeed,
TransCanada says that it has a waiting list of companies that
want to pounce on any available capacity.
The line's shippers have remained loyal in part because they
have signed contracts. More importantly, rising Canadian
production means more lines are already needed, even as their
options to move crude through alternative measures expand.
In 2008, when Keystone XL was first proposed, Canada's
exported 1.1 million barrels of crude per day to the United
States. This year, exports are nearing 2.7 million bpd on higher
oil sands production and another million bpd is expected to be
added over the next few years, according to industry data.
ALTERNATIVES
To be sure, projects that would complement or perhaps even
help make up for a Keystone rejection have proliferated.
Taking advantage of tight pipeline capacity, rail terminals
are expanding so quickly they could ferry more than 1 million
barrels per day (bpd) of crude to U.S. refiners in two years,
more than Keystone's 830,000-bpd capacity, a survey has shown.
TransCanada itself may also be able to speed up efforts to
build the 1.1 million-bpd Energy East pipeline, ranking as
Canada's largest, to take Alberta crude oil to refineries and
export ports in Quebec and New Brunswick. The project would
sidestep the U.S. political wrangle that has ensnared Keystone.
"In the worst-case scenario, where Keystone XL is denied ...
we actually imagine that the Energy East project is accelerated
and by accelerated, I mean they get it online around 2017,"
David McColl, an analyst with Morningstar Inc.
With refiners in Canada's traditional Midwest market already
sated with crude, Keystone XL is seen as an important conduit
for getting crude to the Gulf Coast, where it can supply the
largest cluster of refineries in the United States.
Most have turned to shipping crude by rail-tanker. Once a
sideline for getting oil to market, producers such as Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd, Suncor Energy Inc and
MEG are pouring investment into more costly crude-by-rail
infrastructure in an attempt to bridge the gap.
"Rail coming out of Western Canada is going to become more
and more important in the near term, and producers and midstream
companies are already really aggressively moving to increase
capacity for rail," said McColl.
PIPELINES PREFERRED
Still, rail is an expensive option compared with shipping
crude by pipeline. A host of options that skip the United States
entirely have won the support of Canadian producers anxious to
find better-paying alternatives than the U.S. market, where
their crude sells for a discount to global benchmarks.
"Our focus will continue to be on supporting a portfolio of
market access options," said David Collyer, president of the
Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, a lobby group
representing the country's largest oil producers.
Both Enbridge Inc and Kinder Morgan Energy Partners
LP are planning lines to take landlocked Alberta crude
to export ports on the Pacific.
Though it faces opposition from aboriginal and environmental
groups, Enbridge's Northern Gateway line would carry oil sands
crude to the port of Kitimat, British Columbia. Regulators have
already cleared the project. It awaits final approval from the
Canadian government.
Kinder Morgan plans to nearly triple the capacity of its
existing Trans Mountain pipeline to carry 890,000 barrels per
day from Edmonton to Vancouver, but the project is not slated to
complete regulatory hearings until mid-2015.
