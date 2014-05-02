版本:
Canada not mulling NAFTA challenge after Keystone decision delay

OTTAWA May 2 Canada is not considering a NAFTA challenge after the United States once again delayed its decision on approving TransCanada Corp's controversial Keystone XL pipeline, Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford told reporters on Friday.

In recent weeks, some senior former Canadian officials have said that if U.S. President Barack Obama blocks the pipeline, Canada could launch a challenge on the grounds that the North American Free Trade Agreement guaranteed unfettered access for Canadian exporters to the United States. (Reporting by Louise Egan; Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish)
