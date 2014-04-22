Canada says to keep Keystone XL issue alive with White House

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, April 22 Far from giving
up on the Keystone XL pipeline to the United States, Finance
Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday Canada would keep the issue
alive with the Obama administration despite a further delay of
the U.S. decision on whether to approve it.
Oliver, who promoted the TransCanada Corp crude oil
line as natural resources minister before taking over at finance
last month, told reporters that the U.S. delay would affect
economic growth and jobs on both sides of the border.
He also said it was an issue of national security, pointing
out that Venezuela had threatened to cut off oil supplies to the
United States five times in five years, and the Russian/Ukraine
crisis had shown the vulnerability of Europe to non-reliable
sources of energy.
