RPT-Small Nebraska agency might further complicate Keystone fight

WASHINGTON Feb 23 A small Nebraska state
commission that has never considered a major oil pipeline route
could soon play a pivotal role in deciding the fate of the
Keystone XL pipeline, a project brimming with political risk for
both the U.S. and Canadian governments.
A court ruling this week reinstating the Nebraska Public
Service Commission's authority over TransCanada Corp's
$5.4 billion project from the Alberta oil sands has raised new
questions about a long-delayed project that Canada considers
crucial to its economic future.
As a result, Keystone XL may face several more months of
uncertainty while the state's judicial system finally decides
who has the power to approve its proposed path.
The commission could start its review once TransCanada
submits an application, but the company will likely wait to see
whether the lower court's ruling stands up against appeals.
If the commission does end up evaluating the pipeline's
route, it would open the door for more snags for the project.
"It's another round of approvals that gives the project
opponents another opportunity to challenge it in litigation or
somewhere else," said Lowell Rothschild, an attorney for
Bracewell and Giuliani who represents clients on environmental
compliance issues.
The fresh uncertainty could lead to another pause in the
Obama administration's federal permitting process as well. The
president, who has the last word on whether the project can
proceed, had been expected to issue his decision as early as
this spring. Now all bets are off, even as Canada steps up
pressure on the administration to give its blessing.
UNTESTED REVIEW PROCESS
The commission first gained authority over oil pipeline
routes in Nebraska a little more than two years ago, just as
Keystone - which would deliver Canadian crude to U.S. Gulf
refineries - was taking on national significance.
But the commission, which has existed in one form or another
for more than a century, was cut out of the process in 2012 when
the state legislature passed a law putting the final decision on
the route in Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman's hands.
A state court decision on Wednesday restored the
commission's authority.
Unless that ruling is overturned or a new law passed,
TransCanada will have to submit an application to the commission
for the untested review process, which could take seven months
or more to complete.
The agency's five elected commissioners would take on the
task of deciding whether the Keystone route was in the public
interest, placing them in the middle of a political tug-of-war.
Opponents say the pipeline would exacerbate climate change
by supporting carbon-intensive development of oil sands crude.
Supporters in Congress and the energy industry say Keystone
would improve U.S. energy security and create thousands of jobs.
They have pressured the White House to speed up federal review
of the project, now in its fifth year.
For Canada's oil industry, the pipeline is considered key to
accessing the high-value refining market on the U.S. Gulf Coast,
where bitumen from the oil sands can compete against more
expensive heavy oil from Venezuela and Mexico.
Approval of the pipeline is viewed as critical to a further
expansion of oil sands production. With output now pressing
against the capacity of Canada's existing export
pipelines, Keystone XL could remove constraints that have made
expensive rail shipments popular with producers.
DELAYS AHEAD?
The Nebraska commission's regulations lay out a detailed
process for assessing impacts of the pipeline that includes at
least one public hearing.
State law gives the commission seven months to issue a
decision on an oil pipeline, though an extension to 12 months or
more is possible under certain circumstances.
Environmentalists, who were active in the commission's
process for developing the oil pipeline regulations, welcomed
the move to the panel that is generally viewed as apolitical.
"We think it's a much better process than the process that
was thrown out," said Ken Winston, the Nebraska policy advocate
for the Sierra Club, referring to the legislation, rejected by
the court, that put the decision in the hands of the Republican
governor.
A potential roadblock that TransCanada would face during the
commission's process is that the agency will have to consider
the views of local counties and governments surrounding the
route, some of which oppose the pipeline's route over concerns
about harm to fragile ecosystems in the state.
A spokeswoman for Governor Heineman directed inquiries about
the commission to the state's attorney general office, which
also declined to comment.
SOME WORK DONE
While the agency would not look at the safety of the
pipeline or the risk of leaks, it would have to assess
"intrusion" of pipeline construction on natural resources and
the economic and social impacts of the project.
Nebraska law also requires that state agencies such as the
Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Department of
Natural Resources provide input on pipeline applications, and it
allows the commissioners to ask the agencies to submit reports
related to proposed projects.
Since the DEQ already released an environmental review of
the pipeline last year ahead of the governor's decision, the
commission's assessment could wrap up in seven months, said
Christine Tezak, an energy analyst with ClearView Energy
Partners in Washington.
The DEQ report found the pipeline would avoid the sensitive
Sand Hills region of the state and that construction of the
project would have "minimal" environmental impacts in the state.
"That substantial dry run would seem to help a
first-through-the-process project," Tezak said.
If the commission does wind up taking on the Keystone case,
it would likely have to hire outside contractors to help carry
out the review. The commission's natural gas department, which
would handle the Keystone application, has two people on staff
full time.
Nebraska State Senator Jim Smith said he was not concerned
about the commission's ability to issue a decision on the
project's route, although he prefers that the state prevail in
its appeal of the overturned law.
"I don't think the Public Service Commission would have any
problem or difficulty with the review," Smith said.
Smith, a Republican, sponsored the legislation that gave
authority over Keystone to the governor and the state's
environmental agency.
He said he introduced the bill because the commission was
still getting its regulations for oil pipeline routes in place.
The U.S. State Department last month issued an environmental
impact statement that found that approving Keystone XL would not
unduly worsen climate change.