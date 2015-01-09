Canada: Nebraska court clears way for U.S. Keystone XL decision

OTTAWA Jan 9 Canada on Friday welcomed a Nebraska court decision on the Keystone XL pipeline, which it said cleared the way for Washington to finish deciding whether to approve the project.

"This now clears the way for the State Department to complete the process," said Chris McCluskey, spokesman for Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford.

"Our position on Keystone remains the same. We believe the project should be approved." (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Randall Palmer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)