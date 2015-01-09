Nebraska Supreme Court backs Keystone XL pipeline route

Earnings, resources stocks help European shares hold at 21-month highs
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds closing prices)
WASHINGTON Jan 9 The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday reversed a lower court that had blocked a route for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline.
The decision appeared to boost TransCanada Corp and its claim to build a crude oil pipeline across the state by leaving in place earlier legislation that blessed a pipeline route. (Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha and Patrick Rucker)
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds closing prices)
* National Western Life Group, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter earnings
* LOGISTEC ANNOUNCES ITS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017