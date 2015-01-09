版本:
2015年 1月 9日

Nebraska Supreme Court backs Keystone XL pipeline route

WASHINGTON Jan 9 The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday reversed a lower court that had blocked a route for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline.

The decision appeared to boost TransCanada Corp and its claim to build a crude oil pipeline across the state by leaving in place earlier legislation that blessed a pipeline route. (Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha and Patrick Rucker)
