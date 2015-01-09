UPDATE 1-Nebraska Supreme Court backs Keystone XL pipeline route

(Adds background, detail)
By Aruna Viswanatha and Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON Jan 9 The Nebraska Supreme Court on
Friday approved the route for the controversial Keystone XL oil
pipeline, reversing a lower court that had blocked the proposal
and clearing the way for a U.S. State Department ruling on the
plan.
The court said it was divided and could not reach a
substantive decision, leaving in place legislation that favored
TransCanada Corp and its claim to build a crude oil
pipeline across the state.
"(B)ecause there are not five judges of this court voting on
the constitutionality of (the legislation), the legislation must
stand by default," the court said in its ruling.
The court's decision allows the U.S. State Department to
decide whether the pipeline meant to carry Canadian oil sands
fuel would be in the national interest, a necessary step for the
cross-border energy project.
Environmentalists oppose Keystone since it could help expand
oil sands development and President Barack Obama has said he
will weigh whether the project might worsen climate change.
Officials have said they could not test whether the project
is in the national interest before the Nebraska Supreme Court
rules and Friday's decision cleared the way for that.
(Editing by Alden Bentley)