版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 20日 星期四 05:18 BJT

Nebraska decision allowing Keystone XL construction is 'void' - court

WASHINGTON Feb 19 A state court in Nebraska on Wednesday invalidated the governor's decision to allow the controversial Keystone XL pipeline to pass through the Midwestern state.

Landowners' objections to the pipeline plan were upheld because the governor's decision was based on "an unconstitutional statute," the court order said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐