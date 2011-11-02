WRAPUP 2-Keystone ruling may fall back as Obama weighs in

* State Dept to report to Obama in "next several months"
By Jeffrey Jones and Andrew Quinn
CALGARY/WASHINGTON, Nov 2 The decision on the
controversial Canada-to-Texas Keystone pipeline could slip into
next year, a State Department official acknowledged on
Wednesday, a day after President Barack Obama said for the
first time that the final decision rests with him.
TransCanada's (TRP.TO) $7 billion Keystone XL pipeline is
at the center of a political firestorm with green groups and
some landowners along the pipe's route mounting formidable
opposition to the project aimed at transporting Canadian oil
sands crude to the U.S. Gulf coast.
The State Department has said it would decide by the end of
year whether it would approve the pipeline, which falls under
its jurisdiction because it crosses the U.S.-Canada border.
But on Tuesday, Obama told a Nebraska television station
the department would provide recommendations on the project "in
the next several months" and he would decide the fate of the
pipeline based on health and economic factors. [ID:nN1E7A021P]
A State Department spokeswoman on Wednesday acknowledged
evaluation of the proposal might continue into the new year.
"We'd like to get it done by the end of the year, but if
thoroughness demands a little more time nobody has slammed the
door on that," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland
told a news briefing.
Further delay could roil oil markets. Traders are counting
on Keystone's 700,000 barrel-per-day capacity to relieve a
build-up of crude in the U.S. Midwest, which doesn't have
enough pipelines to ship growing Canadian output to Gulf Coast
refineries for use around the United States.
Christine Tezak, an energy policy analyst at Robert W.
Baird & Co., said the Obama administration will likely make a
decision on the pipeline early next year, if it doesn't wrap up
by the process by the end of December.
"Given the persistent controversy, I don't see any upside
for the administration to let this drag on another year," Tezak
said.
Tezak said ultimately she thinks the pipeline will be
approved because of its energy security and job creation
benefits.
A source who has had meetings with White House and State
Department policy staff also told Reuters that the
administration will likely approve the pipeline.
ALREADY BEHIND SCHEDULE
With an election year looming, the clash over the pipeline
has reached a fever pitch, with critics of the pipeline staging
sit-ins outside of the White House and Nebraska holding a
special legislative session over concerns about the pipeline's
route through a significant aquifer.
In response to growing opposition in his state, Republican
Governor Dave Heineman reversed an earlier decision and called
for the special session that is expected to take several
weeks.
Heineman said the purpose of the session was to "find a
legal and constitutional solution to the siting of the pipeline
within the state."
Environmentalists have made the rejection of the pipeline a
top priority and a test of the Obama administration's
dedication to green issues.
Kate Colarulli, a Sierra Club campaign director, said more
than 6,000 opponents have signed up as of Wednesday to circle
the White House on Sunday, exactly one year before the 2012
presidential election, to urge Obama to say no the pipeline.
John Adams, a founder of the Natural Resources Defense
Council, said the protest will mark his first visit to the
White House since Obama awarded him a Medal of Freedom this
year. Obama's decision "will be a key bellwether: did we
prioritize the cleaner path or did we endorse the fuel that
would sink us deeper into the climate crisis?" he said.
The groups say the pipeline will make the United States
dependent on "dirty" oil sands crude and make it difficult for
the president to mobilize his environmental base.
But with U.S. unemployment high, Obama would face criticism
in next year's election campaign if halts the project.
Supporters say the pipeline will create thousands of jobs and
ensure a stable source of fuel from a friendly neighbor.
TransCanada said it expected a decision by year's end,
noting that the review process was already in its 39th month.
"They've outlined to us that they'll make a decision by
year-end, and until we've been told otherwise we'll continue to
work toward that direction," spokesman Terry Cunha said.
The project is about a year behind schedule following an
extended review process that has included draft and final
environmental impact statements and public comment periods.
On Tuesday, TransCanada Chief Executive Russ Girling said
another extended delay in the regulatory process would lead oil
shippers and refiners to abandon support for the project,
rendering it uneconomic to build. [nL4E7M12Q2]
