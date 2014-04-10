UPDATE 2-Democratic senators press Obama for Keystone decision by May 31

(Adds comment from White House)
By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON, April 10 Eleven U.S. Democratic
senators urged President Barack Obama on Thursday to make a
final decision on whether to approve TransCanada Corp's
Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from Canada to the U.S. Gulf
Coast no later than May 31.
"We need a definitive timeline laid out, a timeline that
reduces the comment period for federal agencies, officials and
other entities," the senators wrote to Obama. "We cannot miss
another construction season."
The group included several lawmakers expected to face tough
re-election battles this year, notably Mary Landrieu of
Louisiana, who chairs the Senate Energy Committee.
Also signing on were Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Mark
Begich of Alaska, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Kay Hagan of North
Carolina, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Claire McCaskill of
Missouri, Mark Pryor of Arkansas, Jon Tester and John Walsh,
both of Montana, and Mark Warner of West Virginia.
Responding to the letter, White House spokesman Jay Carney
said the administration did not intend to change the trajectory
of its Keystone review, which is presently in the hands of the
State Department.
"Our position on that process hasn't changed, which is it
needs to run its appropriate course without interference from
the White House or Congress," Carney told reporters aboard Air
Force One on Thursday. "When there's a decision to be announced,
it will be announced."
The proposed 1,179-mile (1,898-km) line, which would
transport crude from Alberta to refineries on the Gulf Coast,
has been under U.S. government review since 2008.
Opponents say the pipeline would exacerbate climate change
by supporting carbon-intensive development of Canada's oil sands
crude. Supporters in Congress and the energy industry say
Keystone would improve U.S. energy security and create thousands
of construction jobs.
The State Department issued an environmental assessment of
the project Jan. 31 that ran to more than 2,000 pages, kicking
off a 90-day comment and consultation period during which
certain federal agencies can weigh in with their own views.
The senators' letter said that once that comment period
ends, Obama should require Secretary of State John Kerry to make
a final interest determination recommendation within 15 days,
and follow with his own decision shortly after.
"This process has been exhaustive in its time, breadth and
scope. It has already taken much longer than anyone can
reasonably justify," they said.
TransCanada shares were up 0.7 percent at C$51.21 in Toronto
trading on Thursday afternoon.
