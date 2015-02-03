State Dept. should weigh oil price drop in Keystone decision -EPA

WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. environmental
regulator said in a letter to the State Department on Tuesday
that the recent oil price drop should be a factor in the Obama
administration's final decision about the Keystone XL oil
pipeline.
Given recent large declines in oil prices, more attention
should be paid to due to the "potential implications of lower
oil prices on project impacts, especially greenhouse gas
emissions," the Environmental Protection Agency said in a letter
to the State Department.
The letter was commenting on the State Department's final
environmental impact statement on TransCanada Corp's
project to ship oil from Canada's oil sands to refineries and
ports along the Gulf Coast.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Valerie Volcovici)