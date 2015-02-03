版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 3日 星期二 23:32 BJT

State Dept. should weigh oil price drop in Keystone decision -EPA

WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. environmental regulator said in a letter to the State Department on Tuesday that the recent oil price drop should be a factor in the Obama administration's final decision about the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

Given recent large declines in oil prices, more attention should be paid to due to the "potential implications of lower oil prices on project impacts, especially greenhouse gas emissions," the Environmental Protection Agency said in a letter to the State Department.

The letter was commenting on the State Department's final environmental impact statement on TransCanada Corp's project to ship oil from Canada's oil sands to refineries and ports along the Gulf Coast. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Valerie Volcovici)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐