2015年 1月 9日

White House adviser: Keystone not major economic issue for U.S.

WASHINGTON Jan 9 The Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from Canada is not a major issue for the U.S. economy, White House economic adviser Jason Furman said on Friday, adding that tax reform and infrastructure investment are more critical policy priorities.

Furman said in an interview with Reuters that the review of the pipeline is being handled by the State Department and said he does not have a direct role in advising on the matter. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton)
