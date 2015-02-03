版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 3日 星期二 23:23 BJT

U.S. House to take up Senate's Keystone bill next week -top GOP leader

WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. House of Representatives next week will take up the U.S. Senate's bill on the long-pending Keystone XL pipeline "and send it to the presidents desk," House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday.

The Senate passed its legislation on Thursday. Obama is expected to veto the bill. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐