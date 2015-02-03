U.S. House to take up Senate's Keystone bill next week -top GOP leader

BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. House of Representatives next week will take up the U.S. Senate's bill on the long-pending Keystone XL pipeline "and send it to the presidents desk," House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday.
The Senate passed its legislation on Thursday. Obama is expected to veto the bill. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, May 8 The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who was found dead after a United Airlines flight demanded on Monday that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights.