Obama vetoes Keystone pipeline approval bill

WASHINGTON Feb 24 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday swiftly delivered on his vow to veto a Republican bill
approving the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada, leaving the
long-debated project in limbo for another indefinite period.
The Senate received Obama's veto message and Senate Majority
Leader Mitch McConnell immediately countered by announcing the
Republican-led chamber would attempt to overturn the veto by
March 3.
Obama rejected the bill hours after it was sent to the White
House. Republicans passed the bill to increase pressure on Obama
to approve the pipeline, a move the president said would
circumvent a State Department process that will determine
whether the project is in the U.S. national interest.
