UPDATE 2-Obama vetoes Keystone XL pipeline, leaving it in limbo

By Jeff Mason and Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Feb 24 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday, as promised, swiftly vetoed a Republican bill approving
the Keystone XL oil pipeline, leaving the long-debated project
in limbo for another indefinite period.
The U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, after
receiving Obama's veto message, immediately countered by
announcing the Republican-led chamber would attempt to override
it by March 3.
That is unlikely. Despite their majority, Republicans are
four votes short of being able to overturn Obama's veto.
They have vowed to attach language approving the pipeline to
a spending bill or other legislation later in the year that the
president would find difficult to veto.
The TransCanada Corp pipeline would carry 830,000
barrels a day of mostly Canadian oil sands crude to Nebraska en
route to refineries and ports along the U.S. Gulf. It has been
pending for more than six years.
Obama, who rejected the bill hours after it was sent to the
White House, said the measure unwisely bypassed a State
Department process that will determine whether the project would
be beneficial to the United States.
"Through this bill, the United States Congress attempts to
circumvent longstanding and proven processes for determining
whether or not building and operating a cross-border pipeline
serves the national interest," he wrote in his veto message.
Republicans, who support the project because of its
job-creation potential, made passing a bill a top priority after
the November election, when they gained control of the U.S.
Senate and strengthened their majority in the House of
Representatives.
The bill passed by 270-152 in the House earlier this month
and cleared the Senate in January.
Obama has played down Keystone XL's ability to create jobs
and raised questions about its effects on climate change.
Environmentalists, who made up part of the coalition that
elected the president in 2008 and 2012, oppose the project
because of carbon emissions involved in getting the oil it would
carry out of Canadian tar sands.
TransCanada Chief Executive Russ Girling said in a statement
the company was "fully committed" to Keystone XL despite Obama's
veto and would work with the State Department to answer any
questions it has about the project.
Opponents of the pipeline praised Obama's move.
"This veto, along with the president's increasing public
skepticism about Keystone XL ... makes us more confident than
ever that (the) president will reject the permit itself once and
for all," said Gene Karpinski, president of the League of
Conservation Voters, another pipeline opponent.
Republicans lambasted Obama.
"The president's veto of the Keystone jobs bill is a
national embarrassment," said Republican House Speaker John
Boehner. "The president is just too close to environmental
extremists to stand up for America's workers. He's too invested
in left-fringe politics to do what presidents are called on to
do, and that's put the national interest first."
Obama will make a final decision on the project once the
State Department finishes its review, expected in the coming
weeks.
But the issue is likely to remain central in Washington's
political back-and-forth for some time.
The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Jason
Chaffetz, sent a letter to Secretary of State John Kerry on
Tuesday asking for all reports and documents received by the
State Department from other government agencies about the
project, according to an aide.
