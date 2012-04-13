US House to try again to advance Keystone pipeline

* Obama had put the pipeline on hold
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, April 13 Republicans in the U.S.
House of Representatives will revive efforts to quickly advance
the stalled Keystone XL crude oil pipeline and insist that
approval for the project be part of a long-term deal to fund
highways and other infrastructure.
Earlier this year, President Barack Obama put a hold on
TransCanada's $7 billion project, which would ship oil
from Canada and northern U.S. states to Texas, because he said
it needed further environmental review.
Republicans have attacked the decision by the Democratic
president in the run-up to the November presidential elections,
saying the United States needs the jobs and the oil as the
economy continues to struggle and gasoline prices surge.
Last month, Republicans in the Senate tried to attach
approval for the pipeline to a two-year highway funding bill.
The bid failed on a vote of 56-42, four short of the 60 needed
to pass in the Democratic-controlled chamber. Eleven Democrats
voted with the Republicans.
Congress ended up passing a 90-day stopgap funding bill
after House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, struggled to
find enough support for long-term financing.
"As Congress now prepares to extend transportation programs
and negotiate a longer-term package, the House will insist that
the Keystone XL legislation be included as part of the package,"
the House Energy and Commerce Committee said on its web site on
Friday.
The House has already passed legislation that would transfer
authority for approving the pipeline to the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission, and would require the regulator to
quickly issue permits.