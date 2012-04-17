White House threatens to veto bill on Keystone

* Republicans include pipeline in highway funding bill
* Obama had put the pipeline on hold
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, April 17 The White House on Tuesday
said Obama would veto legislation before the U.S. House of
Representatives that sought to force approval of the stalled
Keystone XL oil pipeline as part of a new 90-day extension of
federal transportation funding.
President Barack Obama earlier this year put a hold on
TransCanada's $7 billion project, designed to bring
crude oil from Canada and North Dakota to Texas refineries,
because he said it needed further environmental review in
Nebraska.
Last month Obama threw his support behind building the
southern leg of the pipeline that would run from the Cushing,
Oklahoma storage hub to Texas.
Republicans have argued the full Keystone XL project would
create jobs and bring more oil to the United States at a time of
surging gasoline prices, and have criticized Obama's decision
leading up to the November presidential elections.
The House is expected to vote on the transportation funding
bill as early as Wednesday.
The Senate would have to agree to the funding extension and
the Keystone plan before the measure could reach Obama's desk.
"I think the House will bring it back and the objective is
to get to conference with it," said Senator John Hoeven from
North Dakota, who led a fight in the Senate fight to approve the
pipeline last month.
Republicans tried to attach approval for the pipeline to the
Senate's two-year highway funding bill. The bid failed on a vote
of 56-42, four short of the 60 needed to pass in the
Democratic-controlled chamber. Eleven Democrats voted with the
Republicans.
Because a majority of senators voted in favor of the
provision, H oeven said he is optimistic the Keystone measure
would survive joint House-Senate conference negotiations.