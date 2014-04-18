版本:
U.S. to extend Keystone XL comment period, delaying decision -sources

WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. State Department will on Friday extend the government comment period on the Keystone XL pipeline, likely postponing a final decision on the controversial project until after the Nov. 4 midterm elections, said sources familiar with the plans. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Sandra Maler)
