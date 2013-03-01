版本:
US State Dept says Keystone XL to have little impact on environment

WASHINGTON, March 1 The U.S. State Department on Friday said that the TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline would have little effect on most resources along the project's proposed route if the company takes certain mitigation measures.

In a draft supplemental environmental review, the department said the impact of the pipeline could be lessened as long as the company follows recommendations outlined in the review and other government agency requirements.
