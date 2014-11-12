U.S. Sen. Landrieu says to propose vote Thursday to approve Keystone pipeline

WASHINGTON Nov 12 Democratic Senator Mary
Landrieu said she will propose debate later on Wednesday and a
vote on Thursday to approve the controversial Keystone XL oil
pipeline from Canada.
Landrieu of Louisiana, who faces a runoff election in
December to retain her seat, said on the Senate floor she was
"confident" she has the votes to pass a bill on TransCanada's
$8 billion project.
"I believe it is time to act," said Landrieu, chair of the
Senate Energy Committee. "It's a deliverable on promises that we
have all made."
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler)