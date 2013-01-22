UPDATE 3-US State Department delays Keystone pipeline decision

* State Dept will not decide on project before end of March
* Nebraska approves TransCanada's new path
* Environmentalists oppose project for its carbon emissions
* TransCanada says southern leg of project on schedule
By Timothy Gardner and Andrew Quinn
WASHINGTON, Jan 22 The Obama administration has
delayed a decision on TransCanada Corp's rerouted
Keystone XL oil pipeline until after March, even though
Nebraska's governor on Tuesday approved a plan for part of the
line running through his state.
"We don't anticipate being able to conclude our own review
before the end of the first quarter of this year," said Victoria
Nuland, a spokeswoman at the State Department, which had
previously said it would make a decision by that deadline.
She said the department would take into consideration
approval of the line by Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman.
Interest in The fate of the $5.3 billion pipeline that would
link Canada's oil sands to refineries in Texas has been
heightened after President Barack Obama promised to fight
climate change.
Obama said in his inaugural address on Monday the United
States will respond to the threat of climate change and that
failure to do so would "betray our children and future
generations."
The Keystone pipeline is staunchly opposed by
environmentalists, who say it will lock the United States for 50
years into dependence on fuel that has higher emissions than
average crude oil refined in the United States.
They want the State Department to re-examine the climate
impact of the line after it previously said the project would
not result in additional emissions because the oil would find
its way to market even if Keystone were not built.
It was the latest delay on the pipeline, which has been
pending for more than four years.
Last year Obama threw his support behind the southern
section of the line, which is now being built and would help
drain a glut of crude in the nation's midsection resulting from
new oil drilling in North Dakota.
The State Department will rule on a final permit for the
northern section of the line because it would cross the national
border.
It expects to issue a draft environmental assessment of the
Keystone line in the near future and before the end of March, a
second official at the department said. That report will have a
public comment period before the department makes a final
decision on the line.
NEBRASKA APPROVES PIPELINE SECTION
Nuland's comments came shortly after Nebraska's governor
approved a revised route in his state for the Keystone XL
pipeline.
Heineman, a Republican, sent a letter to President Obama on
Tuesday that said TransCanada would adhere to 57 safety
conditions. Those include rigorous pipeline design, testing and
the reporting of leaks. It would also avoid Nebraska's
ecologically sensitive Sandhills region.
TransCanada had submitted a new route for the northern
pipeline, expected to transport 830,000 barrels per day of oil,
after the Obama administration had rejected an initial plan.
Environmentalists had complained it would cross ecologically
sensitive regions in Nebraska.
Heineman said TransCanada would provide evidence that it is
carrying $200 million in third party insurances to cover any
cleanup costs from leaks.
He approved the line even though his state's environmental
regulator said this month it would still cross a section of the
massive Ogallala aquifer, an important source of irrigation and
fresh water to the Great Plains states.
Nuland said Nebraska's decision was important but gave no
clues about what the State Department's review would say. "Our
processes move in parallel," she told reporters. "We obviously
want to take the Nebraska environmental study, we want to
compare it with the work that we've done."
TRANSCANADA CONFIDENT
TransCanada's CEO Russ Girling, who attended Obama's
inauguration, said he was not worried by the president's latest
comments, and that the Nebraska decision was "hugely positive
step forward."
Regarding the State Department's eventual decision, he
added: "I'm still optimistic that this thing can be done in a
relatively short period of time."
Girling said work on the southern section of the pipeline,
now called the Gulf Coast project, is on schedule.
Robert Johnston, a risk management analyst at the Eurasia
Group, however, has warned that the decision could be delayed
until the summer as environmentalists push for public hearings
and a review by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Many Republicans in Congress support the pipeline for the
jobs it would bring to their states. Senator John Hoeven of
North Dakota said he is making preparations to reintroduce
legislation enabling Congress to approve the line if Obama does
not. He could attempt to attach the measure to a must-pass bill.
Similar attempts have failed in the past.