Obama to push agencies on Keystone permitting

WASHINGTON, March 21 President Barack Obama will issue a memo to federal agencies on Thursday directing federal agencies to prioritize permitting of TransCanada's southern leg of the Keystone pipeline, a senior White House official said on Wednesday.

Obama will visit Cushing, Oklahoma, on Thursday to promote his energy policies amid soaring gasoline prices. Obama delayed a decision on the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL pipeline in January. But he has thrown his support behind the building of the pipeline's southern leg, which would run from Oklahoma to Texas and help relieve a glut of U.S. and Canadian crude in the Cushing oil hub.

"What the president is actually going to be issuing tomorrow is the specific memorandum in Cushing which directs federal agencies to name the Cushing pipeline as a top priority of the new executive orders' expedited permitting process," the official told reporters in a conference call. TransCanada has not yet applied for the southern leg, but is expected to do so shortly.