UPDATE 2-Obama to push US agencies on south Keystone line

* Southern Keystone line would drain oil glut in central
U.S.
* Memo builds on executive order issued in January
* TransCanada has yet to apply to build southern line
WASHINGTON, March 21 President Barack Obama will
send a memo to federal agencies on Thursday directing them to
prioritize permitting for TransCanada's southern leg of
the Keystone oil pipeline, a senior White House official said on
Wednesday.
Facing a barrage of Republican criticism over high gasoline
prices during the election year, Obama will visit Cushing,
Oklahoma, on Thursday to promote his energy policies, which
include support for the southern leg of the pipeline.
The pipeline would drain a glut of crude in Cushing, the
storage hub for U.S. crude oil traded on the futures market,
easing deliveries to refineries along the Gulf Coast.
"More oil is flowing into Cushing than can flow out,
creating a bottleneck that takes away the incentive for
additional production, while also preventing oil from reaching
refineries along the Gulf coast," the senior official told
reporters in a conference call.
In January, Obama delayed a decision on a Canada-to-Texas
Keystone XL pipeline until after the Nov. 6 election due to
concerns about an aquifer along the route in Nebraska. But he
has thrown his support behind TransCanada's building of the
pipeline's southern leg from Oklahoma to Texas.
The memo to the agencies builds on an executive order Obama
first announced during the State of the Union address in January
to speed up and improve federal permits and reviews of
infrastructure projects.
But TransCanada has not yet applied to build the southern
leg, so it remains uncertain exactly which agencies would need
to grant permits. Fish and Wildlife, the Environmental
Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers are some that
would almost certainly would have to sign off.
Doug Garman, a spokesman for the U.S. Army Corp of
Engineers, said TransCanada would need a permit from the agency
if its pipeline work involves any waters under the Corps'
jurisdiction outlined by U.S. clean water laws.
Garman said TransCanada has met with three district offices
of the Army Corps in recent weeks, but he declined to offer any
possible timelines for permitting, saying it would depend on
what the company proposes. He also declined to comment on what
impact the White House memo would have on permitting.
TransCanada will also need permits from Oklahoma and Texas,
which could slow the process.
The memo "directs federal agencies to name the Cushing
pipeline as a top priority of the new executive orders'
expedited permitting process," the official told reporters in a
conference call. The memo will also push the agencies to
prioritize other oil pipelines that would relieve bottlenecks
getting petroleum to market.