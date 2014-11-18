Obama does not support Senate Keystone bill - White House

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Nov 18 A White House official said on Tuesday that President Barack Obama does not support legislation in the U.S. Senate that would authorize the Keystone XL pipeline to transport oil from Canada into the United States.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest did not specify whether Obama would veto the legislation if Congress passed it. The Senate planned to vote on the bill later on Tuesday, but it was not clear whether pipeline supporters had enough votes to approve it. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.