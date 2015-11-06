Obama rejects Canada-to-U.S. Keystone pipeline

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 - U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday
rejected the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada to Nebraska,
more than seven years after the controversial project was first
proposed.
"The State Department has decided the Keystone XL pipeline
would not serve the national interests of the United States. I
agree with that decision," Obama said.
Keystone XL would have linked existing pipeline networks in
Canada and the United States to bring synthetic crude oil and
diluted bitumen from Alberta's oil sands to refineries in
Illinois and, eventually, the Gulf of Mexico coast.
TransCanada Corporation, the Canadian company that
had hoped to build the pipeline, first sought the required
presidential permit for the cross-border section in 2008.
