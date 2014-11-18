U.S. Senate's Reid does not expect Keystone XL bill to fail

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Nov 18 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said he would not be surprised if a bill to approve the Keystone XL pipeline project passed on Tuesday evening.
"I don't expect it to fail," Reid told reporters about TransCanada Corp's 800,000-barrel-per-day pipeline that would help bring Canadian oil to the U.S. Gulf energy hub. Keystone backers have 59 votes, 45 Republicans and 14 Democrats, and need one more to pass a version of the bill the House of Representatives passed last week.
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
