版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 27日 星期四 06:25 BJT

US State Dept inspector general to release report on Keystone XL

WASHINGTON Feb 26 The U.S. State Department's inspector general will release a report on Wednesday evening on whether the contractor Environmental Resources Management, Inc had undue influence on the Keystone XL oil pipeline application process, the office said.

The Obama administration is expected to make a final decision on TransCanada Corp's 800,000 barrel per day pipeline project later this year.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐