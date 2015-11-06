UPDATE 1-Republican U.S. presidential hopefuls bash Keystone rejection

(Adds comments from Jindal, Sanders)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Nov 6 Republican White House
hopefuls on Friday slammed the Obama administration's rejection
of the Keystone XL oil pipeline project, saying the decision
would hurt the U.S. economy.
"The Obama admin's politically motivated rejection of the
Keystone XL pipeline is a self-inflicted attack on the U.S.
economy and jobs," former Florida Governor Jeb Bush said on
Twitter.
President Barack Obama's rejection of the proposed oil
pipeline from Canada was a victory for environmentalists, who
have lobbied against it for years. Supporters countered that the
pipeline would boost America's energy security and create
construction jobs.
Obama told a news conference on Friday he had concluded the
pipeline, proposed by TransCanada Corp, would not help
the U.S. economy over the long term.
Republicans seeking the White House in the November 2016
presidential election quickly voiced their disagreement.
Presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio vowed to
approve the pipeline if he wins the White House. "President
Obama's backward energy policies will come to an end," he said
in a statement.
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, also a White House hopeful,
accused Obama of giving in to "radical environmentalists."
Obama did get support from Democratic presidential
candidates on Friday.
"It is insane for anyone to be supporting the excavation and
transportation of some of the dirtiest fuel on earth," U.S.
Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont said in a statement.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey and
James Dalgleish)