Inspector: no improper influence on Keystone line

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
WASHINGTON Feb 9 The State Department Inspector General issued a review on Thursday that found "no evidence" the company that wants to build the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL crude oil pipeline had improperly influenced on a contractor that performed the environmental review of the project.
Lawmakers including Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent, and several Democrats had asked the inspector to investigate whether TransCanada Corp had financial ties to Cardno Entrix.
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)