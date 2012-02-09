版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 00:43 BJT

Inspector: no improper influence on Keystone line

WASHINGTON Feb 9 The State Department Inspector General issued a review on Thursday that found "no evidence" the company that wants to build the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL crude oil pipeline had improperly influenced on a contractor that performed the environmental review of the project.

Lawmakers including Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent, and several Democrats had asked the inspector to investigate whether TransCanada Corp had financial ties to Cardno Entrix.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐