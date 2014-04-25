版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 25日 星期五 21:29 BJT

Canada energy minister urges U.S. to "depoliticize" Keystone XL

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 25 Canada new energy minister, Greg Rickford, said he hopes the Obama administration will "depoliticize" its decision on the Keystone XL pipeline soon, adding that he is hopeful Washington will eventually give the green light to the project.

"Obviously we hope sooner rather than later that this is depoliticized, if you will, and that the communities along the pipeline, which include Canada and the United States can reap the tremendous economic benefits of Keystone," Rickford told reporters after a speech.

Rickford was reacting to U.S. President Barack Obama's announcement on Friday that he would further delay a decision on TransCanada's Keystone XL, with no conclusion now likely until after the U.S. mid-term elections in November. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Writing by Louise Egan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐