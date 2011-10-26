US lawmakers ask Obama to delay Keystone decision

BRIEF-Black Springs provides an update on its proposed qualifying transaction
WASHINGTON Oct 26 Senator Bernie Sanders and 13 other U.S. lawmakers have called on President Barack Obama to delay a decision on the controversial Keystone XL pipeline until the State Department probes alleged conflicts of interest over the project.
Sanders also asked the State Department's inspector general in a letter to investigate whether alleged conflicts of interest have tainted the process for reviewing TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) Canada-to-Texas oil sands pipeline.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)
