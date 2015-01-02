Senate energy panel to consider Keystone XL bill Thursday

WASHINGTON Jan 2 The Senate energy committee
will consider a bill next Thursday to approve the Keystone XL
oil pipeline, a spokesman for the head of the panel said on
Friday.
The bill is similar to one that fell one vote short of
passage in November, according to the office of Senator Lisa
Murkowski, an Alaska Republican who is the new chairman of the
energy panel.
Supporters of TransCanada Corp's $8 billion project to bring
Canada's oil sands petroleum to Nebraska en route to refineries
on the Gulf Coast say they have picked up votes for the project
in November's midterm elections. But they do not yet have the 67
votes that would be needed to override any veto by President
Barack Obama.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)