Fifty-Six U.S. Senators offer bill to approve Keystone

BRIEF-Cable One reports Q1 EPS $5.80
* Q1 revenue $207.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.6 million
WASHINGTON May 1 Fifty-six U.S. senators - 45 Republicans and 11 Democrats - offered a bill on Thursday to provide congressional approval of the stalled Keystone pipeline project.
It remained unclear, however, if the bill would even get a vote in the Senate, which is held by President Barack Obama's Democrats, 55-45. Sixty votes are routinely needed to clear procedural hurdles against legislation. (Reporting By Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Amerisourcebergen reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Richmont Mines Inc - qtrly company-wide production of 29,401 ounces of gold