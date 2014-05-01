UPDATE 2-U.S. senators push to force approval of Keystone pipeline

(Adds Democrats on decision likely next week, background)
By Timothy Gardner and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON May 1 In the latest effort by U.S.
lawmakers to breathe life into the long-delayed Keystone XL oil
pipeline, Senator John Hoeven re-introduced legislation on
Thursday that would force congressional approval of the
controversial project.
Hoeven, a North Dakota Republican, said he has 55
co-sponsors for a bill that would take the power to approve the
TransCanada Corp's pipeline out of the hands of the
State Department and put it in the hands of Congress.
The tally includes all 45 Republican senators plus 11
Democrats in the 100-member Senate, but is short of the 60 votes
needed to clear procedural hurdles.
The Keystone XL pipeline divides President Barack Obama's
base between environmentalists, who say it would boost emissions
linked to climate change, and union supporters who say it would
create thousands of construction jobs.
It was unclear if the bill would even get a vote in the
Senate, which is controlled by Democrats, or if any more
Democrats could be persuaded to support it.
"I don't know if we will get 60," Hoeven said. "At this
point I have a lot of maybes, but I don't know how many will end
up voting with us."
In an abrupt turnaround on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid said he was considering allowing a vote on Keystone
in some form, if it could also help push through a bipartisan
bill on energy efficiency.
The measure could be added as an amendment to the efficiency
bill or remain stand-alone legislation. Senior Democratic aides
said on Thursday a decision on how to proceed would likely be
made early next week.
Hoeven is working with Senator Mary Landrieu, a Louisiana
Democrat who heads the Energy Committee, to gather votes.
Landrieu faces a tough reelection battle in November and
allowing a vote could help her and other vulnerable Democrats to
be on record as pushing hard for Keystone, even if the bill
ultimately is vetoed by Obama.
Hoeven also said the wider energy bill, which focuses on
increasing energy efficiency through tighter building codes,
could get held up if there is no Keystone vote.
"To move forward on energy efficiency, we are going to have
to get a vote on Keystone," Hoeven told reporters.
The Obama administration has been considering Keystone for
more than five years. The project would bring 800,000 barrels
per day of mostly Canadian oil sands petroleum to Texas
refineries.
Earlier this month, the State Department said it would delay
deciding whether the pipeline is in national interest until a
legal dispute is settled in Nebraska. That potentially delayed a
decision until after the November elections.
The delay frustrated lawmakers who have failed at previous
attempts to make Congress the decision maker on Keystone.
"The president totally changed the situation ... we're
pushing for congressional approval. To have another resolution,
or another timeline, just doesn't work," said Hoeven.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner, Thomas Ferraro and Patricia
Zengerle; Editing by Ros Krasny, Sandra Maler and Meredith
Mazzilli)