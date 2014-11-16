Democrats expect Obama to veto pipeline bill if it passes Senate

WASHINGTON Nov 16 A Democratic leader said on
Sunday a single vote could determine the fate of the Keystone XL
pipeline in the U.S. Senate this week but that President Barack
Obama was likely to veto the bill even if it passes.
The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives on Friday
approved the pipeline, which would carry oil from Canada to
refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast, and the Senate is expected to
consider it on Tuesday.
The 45 Republicans in the Senate need to find 15 Democrats
to join them in voting for the pipeline in order to send the
bill to Obama. The legislation circumvents the need for approval
of TransCanada Corp's $8 billion project by the Obama
administration, which has been considering it for more than six
years.
"It's within a vote or two," Dick Durbin, the second-ranking
Democrat in the Senate, said of current Senate support, speaking
on CNN's "State of the Union."
"I've done the counts and I can tell you it appears it may
succeed or fail on a procedural vote with one or two senators
making a difference.
"We are one vote short as we left last week. I know they're
burning up the phone lines and emails trying to find that vote
to support the procedural move. I don't know how successful
they've been."
The pipeline's backers say it will create jobs and lower
gasoline prices but opponents are concerned about its
environmental impact. A court in Nebraska is considering the
pipeline's route through that state. The decision to approve the
pipeline or not rests with the State Department because the
pipeline crosses an international border.
Obama has indicated he might use his veto if the bill does
get through Congress. He said on Sunday in Australia, where he
was attending a G20 summit, that the State Department evaluation
and legal process should "play itself out."
"Every indication is the president will veto an attempt to
pre-empt the regular process of reviewing the permit for this
pipeline," Durbin said.
Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse said on "Fox News
Sunday" he also expected Obama to veto the Keystone bill if it
is approved. "Our information is that they're leaning that way
but I don't have a hard assurance," he said.
