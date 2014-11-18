版本:
2014年 11月 19日

U.S. Senate narrowly fails to pass Keystone XL pipeline bill

WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday narrowly failed to pass a bill that would have approved construction of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, rejecting a measure the House of Representatives approved last week.

The vote count was 59-41 in favor, but 60 "ayes" would have been needed to assure passage. Fourteen Democrats voted for the bill, joining all 45 Republicans who voted to support the pipeline.

TransCanada Corp's $8 billion pipeline would help transport crude oil from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, but is opposed by environmentalists.

Had the bill passed, it would likely have been vetoed by President Barack Obama. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler)
