UPDATE 2-Majority of U.S. senators back Keystone XL pipeline

* Fifty three Senators sign letter, up from 18 in November
* Obama expected to decide fate of pipeline later this year
* Letter comes a day after Nebraska approves pipeline
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A bipartisan group of more
than half the 100-member U.S. Senate has urged President Barack
Obama to approve the northern leg of the Keystone XL pipeline
project, which would connect Canadian oil sands to refineries in
Texas.
"This is about something that Americans want. It's about
energy for this country," Senator John Hoeven, a North Dakota
Republican, told reporters on Wednesday.
Hoeven and Senator Max Baucus, a Montana Democrat, wrote a
letter to Obama, signed by 51 other senators, urging him to
approve the TransCanada Corp project, which has been
pending for nearly four and a half years.
The letter came a day after Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman
approved a revised route for the pipeline to travel through the
state while avoiding ecologically sensitive areas.
"Nebraska has now addressed the outstanding concerns you
raised when you denied the permit, and we therefore urge to
finish expeditiously the review process and approve the
pipeline" the letter said.
Hoeven and Baucus represent the booming Bakken oil region.
The $5.3 billion pipeline would carry 830,000 barrels of oil a
day including some from the Bakken. The southern section of the
project, from Texas to Oklahoma, is already being built since it
did not require a federal permit as it does not cross the
national border.
The two senators organized a similar bipartisan effort in
November that drew signatures from 18 senators, nine Republicans
and nine Democrats.
Nine Democrats also signed Wednesday's letter, but this time
were joined by 44 Republicans who urged Obama not to delay.
"We ask you not to move the goal posts, as opponents of this
project have pressed you to do," the senators' letter said.
The State Department's environmental review of the line is
expected any day and there will be a public comment period after
that, which could help determine exactly when the administration
will decide on the project.
Interest in the fate of the pipeline has been heightened
after Obama's vow at the start of his second term to fight
climate change.
Hoeven told reporters that he would soon meet with Senator
John Kerry, Obama's nominee to become secretary of state, and
has been a steady advocate of taking action on climate change.
Environmentalists want the administration to reject the
pipeline because the oil sands it would carry are more carbon
intensive than average crude refined in the country.
Groups including 350.org and the Sierra Club plan a march on
Washington on Feb. 17. In 2011 protests at the White House drew
thousands and were credited with slowing the State Department's
review.
Hoeven said that emissions from the oil sands are not a
concern because producers are gradually moving to cleaner
technologies to extract the fuel and because the oil will find
its way to market no matter if the pipeline is built.
An initial State Department review also indicated the oil
would get used whether or not Keystone is approved.
Environmentalists are hoping the department will adjust that
part of its review.
Hoeven added that if Obama does not move forward on the line
by April he would reintroduce legislation enabling Congress to
approve the pipeline.