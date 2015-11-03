Obama administration is sending response on Keystone XL to TransCanada -official

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Trump inauguration kicks off
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON Nov 3 The U.S. State Department is in the process of sending a response to TransCanada Corp on its plea to pause the review of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, a department official said on Tuesday.
There was no estimate of when the response would be sent, and the State Department's review of the pipeline was continuing on Tuesday.
TransCanada asked the department on Monday to delay the review of the pipeline that would help link Canada's heavy oil fields to U.S. refineries. TransCanada's move was widely seen as an attempt to avoid rejection by President Barack Obama, who has been increasingly focused on the environment, and to take its chances with his successor in 2017. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" protections that bar internet service providers from slowing consumer access to web content.
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy Co Inc CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.