公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 19日 星期六 02:54 BJT

REFILE-U.S. extends comment time on keystone pipeline, State Department says

(Refiles to remove extraneous U.S. in headline)

WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. State Department said on Friday it was giving regulatory agencies more time to weigh in on the controversial Keystone XL pipeline from Canada, effectively delaying the decision on whether to approve it until after the Nov. 4 mid-term elections. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Sandra Maler)
