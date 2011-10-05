Green groups sue US to stop work on Keystone XL oil pipe

* Green groups sue US government to stop work on pipeline
* State Department to decide on pipeline later this year
WASHINGTON Oct 5 Environmental groups sued the
U.S. government on Wednesday to stop the clearing of
grasslands, the moving of threatened species and other work
going on ahead of U.S. approval of $7 billion Canada to Texas
planned oil pipeline.
The Center for Biological Diversity, the Western Nebraska
Resources Council and Friends of the Earth sued the U.S. State
Department and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to stop work they
called "illegal construction" on the 1,700 mile (2,740 km)
pipeline.
The suit, the first of many legal and regulatory hurdles
that the pipeline could face, was filed in the U.S. District
Court in Nebraska. The complaint can be seen here:
link.reuters.com/gad34s .
TransCanada (TRP.TO) wants to build the pipeline to take
500,000 barrels per day of crude from Canada's vast oil sands
to refineries in Texas. The line could also drain U.S.-produced
oil from new oil fields that has caused a glut in the Cushing,
Oklahoma crude hub.
"It's outrageous that TransCanada is already clearing the
way for the Keystone XL pipeline before the public has had a
chance to have its say and, indeed, before federal agencies
have even said it can be built," said Noah Greenwald,
endangered species program director at the Center for
Biological Diversity.
The groups say the State Department and the Fish and
Wildlife Service have quietly allowed TransCanada to do the
work, including mowing a corridor of native prairie grasslands
in Nebraska's ecologically sensitive Sand Hills region.
Backers of the pipeline say it will provide jobs and reduce
U.S. dependence on oil from countries that are unfriendly to
Washington.
Environmentalists oppose the line because production of oil
sands releases large amounts of greenhouse gases and because
the line would cross the Ogallala Aquifer, a massive source of
water in the heartland of the country.
The State Department is expected to decide later this year
whether the pipeline can go forward. It has already released
impact assessments that say the line would not wreck the
environment.
The State Department and the Fish and Wildlife Service did
not immediately reply to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jackie Frank)