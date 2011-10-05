UPDATE 2-Green groups sue to stop Keystone oil pipeline work

* Green groups sue in federal court to stop line work
* State Department to decide on pipeline later this year
* Workers moving endangered burying beetle from pipe path
(Adds response from State Department and TransCanada)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 Environmental groups sued the
U.S. government on Wednesday to stop "illegal construction" on
a controversial pipeline that would weave through the center of
the United States to bring Canadian oil sands crude direct to
Texas refineries.
The Center for Biological Diversity, the Western Nebraska
Resources Council and Friends of the Earth sued the State
Department and the Fish and Wildlife Service to stop the
company from clearing grasslands as part of its Keystone XL
pipeline project.
Backers of TransCanada's (TRP.TO) pipeline say it will
provide thousands of jobs and reduce U.S. dependence on oil
from countries that are unfriendly to Washington.
Environmentalists oppose the line because mining Alberta's
oil sands pumps large amounts of carbon dioxide into the
atmosphere and it would cross the Ogallala Aquifer, a major
water source in the country's heartland.
There have been several small leaks on an existing Keystone
pipeline in recent months and environmentalists say a larger
leak would be disastrous.
TransCanada wants to build the pipeline to pump 500,000
barrels per day of crude from Canada's vast oil sands in
northern Alberta so it can be refined in the Gulf Coast
refineries.
The line could also transport oil from new fields in the
Midwest, which has caused a supply glut in the Cushing,
Oklahoma crude hub.
"It's outrageous that TransCanada is already clearing the
way for the Keystone XL pipeline before the public has had a
chance to have its say and, indeed, before federal agencies
have even said it can be built," said Noah Greenwald,
endangered species program director at the Center for
Biological Diversity.
The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Nebraska.
It can be seen here: link.reuters.com/gad34s.
BURYING BEETLE
The groups say the State Department and the Fish and
Wildlife Service have quietly allowed TransCanada to do the
work, including mowing a corridor of prairie grasslands in
Nebraska's ecologically sensitive Sand Hills region and moving
an endangered beetle species from the path of the pipeline.
TransCanada spokesman James Millar denied the company has
begun construction, saying it had implemented conservation
measures designed to protect the beetle.
"We have moved beetles and mowed some grass to assure the
protection of the American Burying Beetle. Mowing -- not
construction," Millay said in an email.
The State Department was expected to decide later this year
whether the pipeline can go forward. It has already released an
assessment that found the line would not hurt the environment.
Opponents of the line say more suits will likely be filed
in federal court over endangered species, wetlands and other
issues once the State Department approves a presidential permit
of the line, which is required because the project crosses the
U.S.-Canadian border. [ID:nS1E78Q1M6]
The Fish and Wildlife Service referred requests for comment
on the suit to the State Department. A spokeswoman there said
the department had no comment.
Environmental groups are also attacking the State
Department for being too close with TransCanada and its chief
lobbyist.
The State Department on Wednesday, in an effort to rebut
charges from Friends of the Earth, said its officials have held
11 meetings at the department with industry groups and 10 with
environmental groups.
"My understanding from the people who have prepared this is
that they were quite pleased to find that our contacts were
basically equivalent in this building," State Department
spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told reporters.
On Monday, the department rejected Friends of the Earth's
charges that emails obtained by the environmental group painted
a picture of a bias in favor of the pipeline project.
The group said Marja Verloop, a senior diplomat at the U.S.
embassy in Ottawa, seemed to be cheering for TransCanada
Corp.'s lobbyist in an email.
(Additional reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by
Russell Blinch and Paul Simao)