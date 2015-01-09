White House: no updates on timing of State Dept. Keystone review

Earnings, resources stocks help European shares hold at 21-month highs
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds closing prices)
ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE Jan 9 The White House does not have an update on the time frame for the U.S. State Department's review of the Keystone XL pipeline, spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters on Air Force One on Friday. (Reporting by Steve Holland on Air Force One and Jeff Mason in Washington)
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds closing prices)
* National Western Life Group, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter earnings
* LOGISTEC ANNOUNCES ITS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017