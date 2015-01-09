版本:
White House: no updates on timing of State Dept. Keystone review

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE Jan 9 The White House does not have an update on the time frame for the U.S. State Department's review of the Keystone XL pipeline, spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters on Air Force One on Friday. (Reporting by Steve Holland on Air Force One and Jeff Mason in Washington)
