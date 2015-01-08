版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 9日 星期五 01:00 BJT

Bill to approve Keystone XL clears hurdle in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON Jan 8 The U.S. Senate energy committee passed a bill on Thursday to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline and the legislation will head to debate in the full Senate next week.

The panel voted 13 to 9 to approve TransCanada Corp's pipeline that would bring Canadian oil sands petroleum to Texas refineries. All Republicans on the panel voted for the bill, as did one Democrat, Joe Manchin of West Virginia. President Barack Obama has threatened to veto the project, which has been pending for more than six years. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐